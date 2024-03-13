Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Tim, who spent six months aboard the International Space Station in 2015, and said he was impressed by the Scout group’s questions, adding that they had “seriously tested” his knowledge about black holes.

He also led the cubs and beavers through an evening of Stargazing, using his personal experience of space to guide the scouts through the night sky and answer questions.

Tim was born in Chichester and grew up in nearby Westbourne, attending Chichester High School for Boys before leaving for the Royal Military Academy in Sandhurst.

Despite the recent heavy rains, a spokesperson for the scout group said they benefitted from “a clear, dry night” and a “spectacular display in the night’s sky”.

"Tim was able to talk everyone through identifying constellations such as Ursa Major (the plough), Cassiopeia and Orion as well as a quite a few satellites! Sadly no ISS this time but we now know what to look for and what app to use to track it,” they said.

The South Downs is one of only 19 international Dark Sky Reserves in the world and, on a clear night, offers stargazers a beautiful view of the night sky, so its clear Tim had plenty to choose from as he talked the scouts through the night sky.

