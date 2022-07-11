Petworth to host final clean up before In Bloom judgement

The ‘In Bloom’ team have called for a final town tidy up as Petworth prepares itself to be judged for the ‘In Bloom’ competition.
Residents have already been called for the tidy up on Sunday, July 10 and again on Monday, July 11.
Residents gathered at 9am as they prepared for the clean up.
Petworth will be officially judged in the competition on Tuesday, July 12.
July 12 is the date that Petworth will be judged by the South and South East Region ‘In Bloom’ to see if the town can retain the Gold award it has held for a third year running.
Following on from Tuesday’s judgement, on July 27 is when judges from the RHS Britain In Bloom competition will be visiting to judge the town in the UK Finals in the Small Town category.