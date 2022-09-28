Petworth wins gold in In Bloom competition

Petworth is celebrating winning gold in the regional In Bloom competition.

The In Bloom team in Petworth have now won the award for three years in a row.

Following on from the success Petworth Town Council, in a statement said: “They’ve blooming done it again! Petworth wins GOLD in the regional category.

“Massive thanks to Ricia, Jean, Charlotte, Maggie and all of the countless volunteers who have helped them achieve this GOLD medal again.

“Under extreme heat conditions we experienced this summer, the town still looked amazing and obviously the judge’s thought so too.”

The achievement was roundly celebrated by residents from the town.

Following the announcement of the success on Petworth Town Council’s Facebook page, Councillor Janet Duncton wrote: “Well done, you do make Petworth look truly amazing and you most definitely deserved the Gold. What would we do without you. Thank you, thank you.”

John Riddell wrote: “Well done you amazing people. The primary prize is our admiration and appreciation for our town looking so amazing. The icing on the cake is the well earned GOLD.”

Jane Jacobs wrote: “I walk around Petworth simply for inspiration from these beautiful flowers and a lift in my mood. Never fails. Thank you so much, blooming marvellous indeed. Well done one and all.”

The Petworth In Bloom team created signage to inform the public of special areas in the town and there was a display of the year’s activities on the Petworth Town Council notice board in the main car park.

Street furniture was renovated and improved and street weeds cleared.

The In Bloom team are also competing in the national In Bloom competition in the Small Town category.

Judges from the RHS Britain In Bloom competition visited the town on July 27 to judge Petworth in the UK Finals in the Small Town category.

In the Small Town category of Britain in Bloom Petworth is up against: Stonehouse in Gloucestershire; Croston in Lancashire, Kingsbridge in Devon, Randalstown in Ulster; and Hale Village in London.