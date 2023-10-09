Pevensey artist and mental health advocate Graham Cullis is giving away his stunning artwork for free, all in the name of mental health awareness.

Cullis, has joined forces with his ever-supportive "mumager," Melita Cullis, to distribute over 5,000 prints of his creations across England, Scotland, Wales, and Ireland. Their mission is to use art as a therapeutic tool to combat mental health struggles and inspire positive change.

Graham's artistic journey began during the challenging days of the pandemic, when he stumbled upon his latent talent for oil painting. Simultaneously, he discovered the immense healing power of creativity in his own battle with mental health.

For the past three years, Graham has committed himself to helping individuals and communities worldwide explore holistic approaches to managing mental health challenges.

Pevensey artist and mental health advocate Graham Cullis is making waves across the United Kingdom and beyond by giving away his stunning artwork for free, all in the name of mental health awareness. Picture: Graham Cullis

One of Graham's most notable contributions to mental well-being is the Pevensey Plungers, a cold water therapy sea swimming group he founded. His viral video, filmed in Pevensey Bay in 2021, garnered 25,000 views in just four days. This grassroots movement has since grown to include hundreds of people joining to take the plunge from all over Sussex and further a field, changing countless lives with its mental and physical health benefits.

Taking this success across the Atlantic, Graham launched the New York Dipper's Club (NYDC) at Rockaway Beach, gaining recognition from TV, radio, and even The New York Times.

The pinnacle of the day was Graham's renowned "splatter art" performance, which he has previously staged in the UK through Youth Art Connect. Armed with 80 ketchup bottles filled with paint, Graham led the children in a rainbow-coloured frenzy.

Now, Graham is inviting everyone in the UK to participate in his mission. By visiting www.grahamcullisart.com , you can claim a free print of his artwork, primarily inspired by the ocean. Each free print also comes with one of Graham's renowned Karma Club Calendar Cards, a unique calendar that allows you to send out a random letter of love every month of the year.