Pevensey Bay car park to close for ten weeks due to refurbishment plans

A car park in Pevensey Bay is set to close for ten weeks due to refurbishment plans.
Sam Pole
Published 4th Jan 2024, 11:23 GMT
Updated 4th Jan 2024, 11:24 GMT
A planned programme of works for the Sea Road Car Park and toilet block refurbishment is set to start in Pevensey Bay on Thursday, January 4.

The car park will be closed to all vehicles for up to ten weeks, but the toilet facility will be available for pedestrian use.

Alongside this, the Changing Places facility will be closed due to no vehicular access.