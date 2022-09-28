Pevensey Bay ‘human wave’ demonstration to fight against sewage dumping

In the last couple of months Southern Water dumped sewage into bathing sites along the Sussex coast. As a result, people have been told not to swim in the sea in Eastbourne at times due to pollution risks.

In August there was a march calling for action on raw sewage dumping. See more on that here.

Now Reclaim Our Seas is creating a human wave on the beach, where people stand hand in hand, along the affected coastline. The wave will take place on Sunday (October 2), with people meeting at 11am ready to wave at 12pm. Please head to Sea Road car park in Pevensey Bay. The aim is to get the wave from the Beachlands all the way to the harbour.