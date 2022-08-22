Pevensey Bay mother sets fundraising target following 12-hour brain tumour surgery

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Mother-of-two Hope Louise co-founded The Pevensey Plungers in November last year.

The group, which brings people together every morning to experience the benefits of cold-water swimming, has developed a large following with more than 200 people attending its monthly full moon plunges.

Inspired by her own brain tumour journey, the Pevensey Bay mother has taken on Brain Tumour Research’s swim challenge.

Hope Louise with her daughter Biba

A Brain Tumour Research spokesperson said: “After deciding to swim 10km throughout the month, the 47-year-old decided to turn her morning Pevensey Bay plunge into a daily swim to one of the bay’s 500-metre marker buoys, a challenge that has gained in popularity and now involves others from her group.

“Hope, a former J D Wetherspoon manager of 22 years, was diagnosed with a meningioma in June 2012 after suffering with double vision, tiredness, headaches and pain in her eyes. A month later she underwent a 12-hour surgery to have the tumour removed and has been having regular check-ups ever since.”

The Pevensey Bay resident is hoping to raise £2,740 as it is the cost of a day’s research at Brain Tumour Research’s centre of excellence.

She said: “I’d only plunged before so thought I’d swim to the buoy every day I could and within a month I’d reach the 10km easily enough, but I didn’t expect other people to join in.

Hope Louise in the sea

“I thought I’d raise maybe £200 and anything more would be a bonus but within five days I’d reached £500 and now I’m over £1,000, with the help of others.

“I know so many people who haven’t been as lucky as me, many of whom were younger than I was.

"I’m grateful I’m alive and know I wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for past research so I want to support future research and help to raise more awareness.”

Charlie Allsebrook, community development manager for the charity, said: “Hope’s already done amazingly well with her challenge and with getting so many members of her community involved. We’re very grateful for her support and wish her and her friends well with their remaining swims.”

Hope Louise after her surgery