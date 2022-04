The AA said the incident happened on the A259 Wallsend Road between Coast Road and Pevensey Bay Railway Station this morning (Saturday, April 30).

The road was also closed so debris could be cleared, according to the AA.

On the AA website it says the road has since reopened.

Police in Wallsend Road, Pevensey Bay following a collision. Picture from Dan Jessup SUS-220430-101122001

Sussex Police have been contacted for more information.

Wallsend Road, Pevensey Bay following a collision. Picture from Dan Jessup SUS-220430-101028001