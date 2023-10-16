Pevensey brain tumour patient meets scientists combatting disease after raising thousands of pounds

A brain tumour patient from Pevensey has met scientists at the forefront of the fight against the disease after raising thousands of pounds through a month-long swim challenge.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Hope Louise, from Pevensey Bay, was diagnosed with a meningioma in June 2012 after suffering with double vision, tiredness, headaches and pain in her eyes.

She underwent a 12-hour surgery to have the tumour removed but now lives with the life long effects of that surgery. These include double vision as a result of the nerves in her eyes being severed and neuralgia as a result of a brain injury she sustained.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to SussexWorld, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having co-founded The Pevensey Plungers in November 2021, which welcomes hundreds of people to its monthly full moon plunges, last year Hope signed up to take part in the Brain Tumour Research charity’s Swim Challenge in August.

Hope Louise (Right), from Pevensey Bay, was diagnosed with a meningioma in June 2012 after suffering with double vision, tiredness, headaches and pain in her eyes. Picture: BrainTumourResearch

She said: “I’ve found that cold water immersion helps with my neuralgia to some extent, so this challenge was the perfect one for me. The fact that so many others wanted to get involved made it all the more enjoyable.

“The Pevensey Plungers still meet every morning at 9am. We have new people joining every day, many with long-term illnesses. Everyone, no matter their ability, is made to feel welcome and can enjoy the benefits of cold water immersion, or just sit on the water’s edge and have a chat and some cake.”

The mum-of-two turned her morning plunge in the sea into a daily swim to one of the Bay’s 500-metre marker buoys, a challenge that inspired dozens of people to join her and raised an incredible £4,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She has since held a silent disco and a birthday bash, which together have raised a further £1,336 for the charity.

Hope Louise in the sea during her Swim Challenge in August. Picture: BrainTumourResearch

On Thursday, October 12, Hope and her daughter, Biba, were among a select group of supporters given the opportunity to tour the Brain Tumour Research Centre of Excellence at Imperial College, London.

They heard presentations from neurosurgeon and research fellow Dr Giulio Anichini and senior research fellow Dr Nelofer Syed, both from Imperial, as well as from Hugh Adams, head of stakeholder relations at Brain Tumour Research, before being given a tour of the labs and hearing about the progress being made to find a cure for brain tumours from the scientists at work.

Afterwards Hope placed a tile on the Centre’s Wall of Hope, representative of the £2,740 it costs to fund each day of research.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 48-year-old said: “I’m grateful to be alive and know I wouldn’t be here today if it wasn’t for past research so visiting the lab and meeting the scientists working tirelessly to find a cure for the disease was emotional. I’m so thankful to everyone who supported my challenge and enabled me to fund vital research to help others like me affected by brain tumours.”

Charlie Allsebrook, community development manager for Brain Tumour Research, said: “With one in three of us knowing someone affected by a brain tumour, Hope’s story is, sadly, not unique.