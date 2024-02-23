Pevensey firefighter to run half marathon with fire hose over his shoulders in memory of his late father

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Pevensey firefighter Benjamin Letschka will be running the Eastbourne Half Marathon on Sunday, March 3 with an operational fire hose over his shoulders in memory of his Dad.

Ben will be raising money for The Ambulance Staff charity which supports current and retired ambulance staff and their families. The charity relies on support to ensure their services are sustainable and that lifesaving ambulance staff receive the support they need, enhancing their well-being during times of need by helping to alleviate pain, suffering and financial hardship.

The Pevensey firefighter has also started a fundraiser, which so far has raised £475 from 35 donations.

Ben said: "My Dad worked for the Ambulance service for just shy of 20 years. He saved many lives, yet the pandemic took his life in January 2021.

“I just want people to think of my Dad and of course raise money for this great charity. I started my journey in the emergency services in the Fire and Rescue Service after my Dad lost his life, I wanted to carry the emergency services baton.

"My Dad did a lot of charity events like this on his bike and it's amazing to feel that he is still raising money.”

