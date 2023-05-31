Pevensey pupils celebrate success after taking part in Nationwide Challenge

The popular digital learning event is celebrating its most successful year yet, after more than 16,000 children across the UK took part.

.The DoodleLearning Spring Challenge helps to keep children motivated by encouraging them to practise Maths and English for just a few minutes each day, using Doodle’s innovative learning apps. Part of the Discovery Education family of services, DoodleMaths and DoodleEnglish are designed to be used little and often, both at home and in the classroom. Using the latest advances in educational technology, the apps transform learning into a fun, rewarding adventure and boost children’s confidence.

Pupils from over 600 primary schools took part in this year’s challenge, by using DoodleMaths and DoodleEnglish to achieve personalised learning goals throughout the month of April. Children who completed the challenge were rewarded with special certificates and badges that were presented by their teachers in school this week.

174 children from Pevensey and Westham CE Primary School have celebrated their success after entering the DoodleLearning Spring Challenge.

Headteacher Luke Paramor said: “I am so proud of the effort our children have put in with the Doodle Spring Challenge. We have found DoodleMaths and DoodleSpell to be a great way for our children to learn and rehearse their key skills at home and in school in a fun way with lots of exciting rewards. Doodle has such a positive impact on their confidence.”

Year 4 pupil Tess said: “I think it really helps me learn things in class when I have already covered it in DoodleMaths.”

Howard Lewis, Discovery Education’s UK and International Managing Director said: “We were delighted that so many children entered this year’s DoodleLearning Spring Challenge and congratulate Pevensey and Westham CE Primary School on their success! Our Doodle apps are a great way to extend learning beyond the classroom. We’re committed to creating content and resources that students want to enjoy time and again.”

Designed to be used for just 10 minutes a day, Discovery Education’s DoodleMaths and Doodle English use the latest advances in learning and motivational psychology to raise attainment and boost confidence in Maths. Giving children a personalised learning programme tailored to their needs, the apps are proven to boost confidence and ability.

