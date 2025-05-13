Philip Jackson's open garden is great chance to raise money for Midhurst charity

Photo by Matthew Lloyd/Getty Images

World-famous sculptor Philip Jackson will be opening his garden to the public later this year – and it’s a great chance to raise money for a vital local charity.

Sign up to our daily SussexWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to SussexWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The open garden, which gives fans a chance to see a range of Mr Jackson’s sculptures, is set to take place on June 14, from 11am to 4pm, and tickets sold will help raise money for Midhurst Palliative Care.

Each one costs £5, but is only available at the gate – pre-booking is not allowed. Under 18 year olds are welcome for free, and so are well-behaved dogs kept on short leads.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As well as the sculptures, and the gardens themselves, the event will also feature a book stall, plant sale, homemade cakes and refreshments.

Philip Jackson is perhaps most famous for his twice life-size statue of Bobby Moore, on display outside Wembley Stadium, but his talent has seen him produce statues for communities all over the world. Not just in major UK cities like London, Birmingham and Manchester, but as far afield as Switzerland and Argentina.

As well as Moore, the Scottish sculptor produced a Falklands war memorial sculpture on display in Portsmouth, affectionately known as The Yomper, which has been on display since 1992. Last year, Jackson kindly donated a statue which depicted the famous Renaissance writer Dante reflecting on The Divine Comedy, his magnum Opus, to Midhurst Town Council. It has been on display near South Pond ever since.

To find out more about the Open Garden, visit www.mpc-midhurstmacmillan.org.