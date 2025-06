Sussex Police said officers are ‘urgently looking’ for 70-year-old Jem, who is missing from Brighton.

She was last seen near the Queens Hotel at around 6.50pm on Sunday (June 22), according to Sussex Police.

A social media appeal read: “She has a very short afro and was last seen wearing a pink dress and black Nike Air Jordan trainers. She is believed to be carrying a red blanket.

"Anyone who sees her or knows of her whereabouts should phone 999 immediately quoting serial 1326 of 22/06.”