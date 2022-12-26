Photo gallery: festive drone shots show Shoreham from above and Lancing’s Mash Barn Estate
A Sussex photographer has sent in some stunning aerial shots of Shoreham and the Mash Barn Estate in Lancing.
By Lawrence Smith
11 minutes ago
Updated 26th Dec 2022, 5:06pm
Eddie Mitchell sent in these photos on Boxing Day (December 26) after being given permission to fly his drone in the area on Christmas Day by Brighton City Airport’s air traffic control. He also informed the police beforehand.
Can you see your house in any of the pictures?
