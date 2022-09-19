Photo shows deserted Burgess Hill town centre as Queen's funeral takes place
A photo sent in by reader Phil Dennett shows the deserted Burgess Hill town centre as the Queen’s funeral took place this morning (September 19).
Starting at 11am, the Queen’s funeral procession saw members of the royal family, joined by serving members of the armed forces, escort her Majesty’s coffin from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Abbey, where the service took place.
With a wide variety of shops, businesses and restaurants closing to honour the occasion, which has been marked with a national bank holiday, and some venues hosting free community screenings, town centres up and down the UK most likely resembled this one.
The image shows the view from Church Walk near the beginning of the funeral, shortly after 11am.
