Photographer captures beauty of iconic Sussex forest in new exhibition

'Ashdown Forest Through My Lens' is the work of Craig Payne, 35, from Danehill.

An exclusive preview of the stunning exhibition, open to the public, is taking place on Thursday November 28 at the Forest Centre on Colemans Hatch Road, Wych Cross.

The pictures will then go on display daily from November 30 until January 12, 2025. Weekday opening times are 10am to 4pm.

Craig said: "I am very excited and proud to be sharing this new collection of photographs that highlight how the heathland changes from season to season.

"The majority have never been seen before and I have brought them together in such a way as to showcase the seasonal beauty and the drama that impacts this rare environment that is on our doorsteps.

"Along with other visually striking scenes, expect to see photos of sunrises and sunsets, wide vistas full of heather and trees, the cows, sheep and Exmoor ponies that graze the landscape and snow and frost that bite on cold winter’s day."

This exhibition also marks the second anniversary of Craig's published book 'Through The Seasons on Ashdown Forest', which also shows the Forest changes throughout the year.

This was co-written with the late CEO, James Adler, whose text helps expand the reader's mind to appreciate the flora, fauna and history of Ashdown Forest.

A limited number of tickets are available for the preview evening, which is being organised by The Ashdown Forest Foundation.

The charity aims to ensure the best possible future for the Forest by supporting the Conservators who have been managing the Forest since 1885.

All profits from the tickets will support the Foundation’s campaign to create an accessible walkway – a ‘Gateway to Nature’ – out onto the Forest, which will help to bring the sights and sounds of this beautiful landscape alive for many more people who would otherwise not have the chance to experience them.

Tickets are £15, including a glass of wine and delicious canapes.

Click here for tickets.

The prints and signed copies of Craig's book will be available to purchase. Craig is donating 50 percent of the profit to the Foundation in support of Ashdown Forest.

For weekend opening times please visitwww.ashdownforest.org/news/

Have you read? Good Food Award for Sussex restaurant that is a favourite of Roger Daltrey

Have you read? These are the best places to view and explore wildlife in Sussex this winter

1 . Ashdown Forest Photo Exhibition Ashdown Forest Photo Exhibition Photo: supplied

2 . Ashdown Forest Photo Exhibition Craig Payne Selfie while photographing a scene with Friends Clump in the distance Photo: supplied

3 . Ashdown Forest Photo Exhibition Ashdown Forest Photo Exhibition Photo: supplied

4 . Ashdown Forest Photo Exhibition Ashdown Forest Photo Exhibition Photo: supplied