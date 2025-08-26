Photographer releases calendar to support Hastings and Rother children's charity

Calendars featuring beautiful photographs of nature and local scenes are now available to purchase.

Jeff said: “They have now arrived from the printers and are looking great. They will be available in the following outlets from the 28th August: De La Warr Pavilion shop, - Bexhill 2026 calendars; Warming up the Homeless shop, Devonshire Road,- Bexhill 2026, Nature's Best 2026 & Sun, Sea & Skies 2026; Carrolls Greengrocers Sidley, - Bexhill 2026, Nature's Best 2026 & Sun, Sea & Skies 2026; Trattoria, Devonshire Road, - Bexhill 2026; Pebbles on the Beach, - Bexhill 2026, Nature's Best 2026 & Sun, Sea & Skies 2026 and Pebbles Eastbourne, - Nature's Best 2026 & Sun, Sea & Skies 2026. “As from the 2nd September Warming up the Homeless shop in Battle will stock - Bexhill 2026, Nature's Best 2026 & Sun, Sea & Skies 2026. “More outlets will be added in the coming weeks or we can post them at additional cost. “Thanks to the incredible sponsorship of nine local businesses the charity will receive 100% of the income from sales. Unlike many situations where you think your money is going to a good cause, Charity For Kids is run entirely by volunteers who clearly demonstrate where the money is spent each year. “The Charity are also pleased to announce that the 2026 Calendars will be available for just £7.99 for the A4 portrait Bexhill version and £8.99 for the larger A4 landscape versions.”