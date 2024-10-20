Photographer's stunning portraits capture spirit of Ninfield Bonfire Night

And, last night (October 19) in Ninfield, that tradition was alive and well. Drawing in bonfire societies from all over Sussex, the Ninfield bonfire procession started on Church Lane and moved through onto the Green into Manchester Road.

From there, they headed on to Coombe Lane and Standard Hill, through to the High Street, back to The Green and Church Lane and onto the recreation ground, where this year’s effigy was lit up in flames.

Addressing members of the public this morning, after the sun came up and the final embers died down, a spokesperson for the society called it ‘a fantastic evening’: “

“Thank you to everyone who came out to support, we hope you had a brilliant time, because we did!” they added.

“We have a wonderful committee who work really hard to ensure this tradition continues. If you enjoyed yourself and would like to help us keep this going please make a donation with the link if you are able to.”

The Ninfield Bonfire Society dates back to 2009, when organisers decided to bring the great Sussex tradition to their community, in a celebration of life, culture and history designed to bring locals together, all while raising money for good local causes.

1 . Photographer's stunning shots of the Ninfield Bonfire procession The procession marches through the night, torches in tow. Photo: Peter Allison

2 . Stunning portraits capture spirit of Ninfield Bonfire Procession Faces take on an all new character in the firelight. Photo: Peter Alliston

3 . Stunning pictures capture the spirit of the Ninfield Bonfire Procession Although Bonfire processions are a long-standing tradition, the Ninfield Bonfire started in 2009. Photo: Peter Alliston

4 . Stunning pictures capture the spirit of the Ninfield Bonfire Procession Costumes and character are a huge part of the procession Photo: Peter Alliston