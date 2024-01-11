Photography exhibition in Worthing unveils a symphony of oceanic beauty

Renowned photographer Simon Punter proudly announces the opening of "Seascapes," a meticulously curated exhibition showcasing the mesmerising raw beauty of the sea.

The exhibition runs at West Buildings Shelter, Worthing Promenade, from now until April2024.

This curated collection unveils a tapestry of stunning imagery that captures the essence, power, and tranquillity of the sea. From the delicate and pastel hues of sun-kissed waves to the mysterious and ragged allure of moonlit shores, each photograph, taken over a 10-month period, invites spectators to experience the ever-changing moods of the sea.

"We aimed to create an immersive experience that celebrates the profound connection, respect and fascination I have always had for the sea" says Simon.

"Seascapes embarks the heart and mind on a visual, musical and emotional odyssey, where I aim to share the feelings of exhilaration, satisfaction and tranquillity I derive from being submerged in salt water and becoming one with the elements.” he added.

"Seascapes" is on display at the iconic and historical landmark structure, West Buildings Shelter, on Worthing Promenade, 500m west of Worthing Pier, from now until April 2024. All prints can be purchased directly at the venue or by visiting his website.

The exhibition, supported by Worthing Borough Council, is open to the public and welcomes art and photography enthusiasts, nature lovers, and anyone captivated by the magic of the sea.

About Simon Punter:

A Sussex native whose love for the sea led him to explore the far shores of Asia and Europe in search of the perfect place to live out his passions: surfing, swimming and photography!

From the moment he received his first cameras as a pre-teen, a 1976 Cosmic Symbol and a 1978 Pentax MX, he developed a fascination for photography. Realising the emotions he was able to convey and all the stories each of his pictures could tell, he decided early on he would follow his artistic calling.

Today Simon is a respected and accomplished photographer with over 30 years’ experience in the exclusive world of photography.

He boasts an impressive portfolio of clients who value his talent, unique eye for detail and personality, he has contributed to numerous publications and has held successful exhibitions showcasing his art.