Both Burgess Hill and Haywards Heath town councils held services this year to mark Holocaust Memorial Day.

On Friday, January 27, the towns remembered the six million Jewish people who were murdered, as well as millions of others who were killed under Nazi persecution.

A multi-faith service was held at Burgess Hill’s War Memorial Gardens at 10am. This event featured representatives from Amnesty International, Brighton and Hove Progressive Synagogue, Burgess Hill Mosque, St John the Evangelist, Burgess Hill Girls and Burgess Hill Academy.

The Haywards Heath service started at 2pm with councillors, Amnesty International representatives and religious representatives in attendance. There was also an art display of Holocaust survivors from Oathall Community College and Great Walstead School.

Both the Haywards Heath and Burgess Hill events featured readings and a presentation by Lesley Urbach from Generation 2 Generation. Her talk looked at her mother’s German Jewish family, starting their story in 1928 before Nazi persecution.

