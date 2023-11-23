Wakehurst is celebrating ten years of Glow Wild this winter with a stunning new show.

The display is lighting up Kew’s wild botanic garden in Ardingly with ten new installations and a myriad of hand-crafted lanterns.

Visitors will be able to see them on select evenings from Thursday, November 23, to Monday, January 1, between 4.30pm and 8.20pm. Visit www.kew.org/wakehurst/whats-on/glow-wild-2023.

A Wakeshurst spokesperson said: “This year’s theme invites visitors to reflect on the awe-inspiring moments in the natural world – from epic examples of wildlife to delicate details of plants and fungi. In true Glow Wild tradition, over 1000 lanterns are handmade by local volunteers and community groups, with the tenth anniversary mile- long trail also boasting eight brand new bespoke installations from leading artists.”

The trail includes: a giant illuminated whale with a 3m high tail by OGE Group crafted in collaboration with Camelia Botnar Foundation metalwork apprentices; a sea of stars and epic thunder clouds from lantern experts Same Sky; a towering woven tree from Brockman & Page with 17 ‘offspring’, all handmade by local schools; Kerith Ogden’s ‘It’s a small world’ series of enchanting tiny villages and Michelle Dufaur’s delicately crafted seahorse lanterns.

Wakehurst’s ‘Starkeeper’ is a new interactive experience from Long Nose Puppets where people can make a wish on a star to hang in the ‘sky forest’.

There will be pop-up stalls on the trail where people can enjoy hot drinks and snacks with fire pits near the Starkeeper for toasting marshmallows. There will also be 'festive grab and go options' under the UK’s tallest living Christmas tree (37m), which is has 1,800 energy-saving bulbs.

1 . Glow Wild Wakehurst is celebrating ten years of Glow Wild this winter Photo: Steve Robards, SR23112201

2 . Glow Wild Wakehurst is celebrating ten years of Glow Wild this winter Photo: Steve Robards, SR23112201

3 . Glow Wild Wakehurst is celebrating ten years of Glow Wild this winter Photo: Steve Robards, SR23112201

4 . Glow Wild Wakehurst is celebrating ten years of Glow Wild this winter Photo: Steve Robards, SR23112201