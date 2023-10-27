BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

Photos and video: this new bridge leading to a large Hassocks housing development can now be seen off the A273

A new bridge can now be seen off the A273 London Road in Hassocks.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 27th Oct 2023, 16:12 BST

The bridge will give access to a large housing development just north of Shepherds Walk. The A273 is the route used by the veteran car run from London to Brighton.

These images and video were captured by Middy photographer Steve Robards and show the impressive structure taking shape.

A new bridge under construction can now be seen off the A273 London Road, Hassocks

1. Hassocks

A new bridge under construction can now be seen off the A273 London Road, Hassocks Photo: Steve Robards, SR23102601

A new bridge under construction can now be seen off the A273 London Road, Hassocks

2. Hassocks

A new bridge under construction can now be seen off the A273 London Road, Hassocks Photo: Steve Robards, SR23102601

A new bridge under construction can now be seen off the A273 London Road, Hassocks

3. Hassocks

A new bridge under construction can now be seen off the A273 London Road, Hassocks Photo: Steve Robards, SR23102601

A new bridge under construction can now be seen off the A273 London Road, Hassocks

4. Hassocks

A new bridge under construction can now be seen off the A273 London Road, Hassocks Photo: Steve Robards, SR23102601

Related topics:HassocksSteve Robards