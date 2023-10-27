Photos and video: this new bridge leading to a large Hassocks housing development can now be seen off the A273
A new bridge can now be seen off the A273 London Road in Hassocks.
By Lawrence Smith
Published 27th Oct 2023, 16:12 BST
The bridge will give access to a large housing development just north of Shepherds Walk. The A273 is the route used by the veteran car run from London to Brighton.
These images and video were captured by Middy photographer Steve Robards and show the impressive structure taking shape.