A convoy of motorbikes set off on a route along the A27 last night (Saturday, November 18) in memory of a Rustington teenager who lost her life last year.

India Buchanan died folowing a motorcycle incident on the A27 Crockhurst Hill in Salvington on Friday, November 18, 2022, just four days after her 17th birthday.

The convoy last night marked what would have been her 18th birthday and was organised by the national bike group WeAreMoTo.

Before the event India’s mother, Amanda Buchanan-Hills, said: “We will remember this special little girl on her 18th birthday – a birthday that was taken away from her. India’s not here but that doesn’t mean she hasn’t turned 18 somewhere. It’s so hard but I can’t let it go by unnoticed.”

The motorbike convoy started at the World’s End pub in Arundel Road, Patching, at 6pm and ended at Swanbourne Lake close to Arundel.

