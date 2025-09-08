Photos and videos: refurbished youth and community centre reopens in Burgess Hill after four years

Supporters and guests arrived at 60 Park Road on Saturday morning, September 6, for the Park Centre’s ribbon cutting ceremony.

Organisers said essential repairs and improvements have been carried out at the centre since its closure in 2021. These include: new fire and security systems, CCTV, improved lighting, structural work and redecoration.

Yann Davies, chair of Park Centre Burgess Hill, welcomed everyone to the event, calling the opening ‘an historic day’. He said: “It’s for everyone, for every generation and it’s for this town.”

Yann said: “I got involved during lockdown when I came along to meet Karen (building manager Karen Taylor) from Escape Youth Club to see what was happening at the centre and if we might make it operational.”

He said about centre: “It’s 150 years old. It was gifted by Emily Temple in 1872 to the town and it was used for parish meetings, community groups and it really flourished. In the 1970s West Sussex County Council took over as the sole trustee and many groups and activities continued to blossom. In 2021, unfortunately, the doors shut. There are lots of reasons why, but behind the scenes a charity was formed by some dedicated trustees.”

Yann said these included Chris Cook, Karen Taylor, Pauline Southam and Calley Bryson, as well as various Burgess Hill councillors.

He said: “We also have some champions – businesses and people that have gotten involved to make this actually happen.”

These include: Waitrose, Croudace, Mech-Elec, Compass Fire Safety, Evergood Medicals, Burgess Hill Repair Cafe, The Windmill, Burgess Hill Football Club, Thakeham, LRG Group and many individuals.

The various upgrades at the centre have been funded through grants from Awards for All, Sussex Community Foundation, Burgess Hill District Lions, Burgess Hill Town Council, Waitrose, The Budding Foundation, Carpenter Box, The Chalk Cliff Trust, and supported by local fundraising, donations, and volunteer efforts.

Park Centre has seven rooms for hire, including a large sports hall with a stage. It aims to support many different activities, including youth clubs, exercise classes and community events. Among the clubs joining the centre are South Downs Amateur Boxing Club, The Escape Youth Club and Yoga with Eddie. It will be open seven days a week from 8am to 10pm. Visit parkcentre.org.uk.

The High Sheriff of West Sussex, Dr Tim Fooks, attended the opening too. He called the process of getting to the opening day ‘extraordinary’, saying that it was all about ‘creating something out of a very difficult situation’.

He said: “This is a building that is going to be all about the people who make use of it going forward. This is a building that is going to be a place to exercise and to look after each other’s mental health.”

He continued: “It’s going to be a place that is just going to bring a positive effect, and positive opportunities, to all the young people of Burgess Hill and for that reason we’ve got to be really grateful to those who’ve had such tenacity to make this happen.”

He thanked all of the volunteers and donors for helping the Park Centre get past so many obstacles.

1 . Park Centre Burgess Hill Cutting the ribbon: Jacquie Russell (cabinet member at WSCC), Dr Tim Fooks (High Sheriff), Karen Taylor (building manager) and Yann Davies (chair) Photo: Steve Robards, SR2509081

2 . Park Centre Burgess Hill Guests one one of the Park Centre's rooms Photo: Steve Robards, SR2509081

3 . Park Centre Burgess Hill Park Centre Burgess Hill opened in 1872 Photo: Steve Robards, SR2509081