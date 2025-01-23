Photos confirm date of Halifax branch closure in Burgess Hill

A notice on the Halifax in Burgess Hill has confirmed that the branch will close this year.

The message in the window says that 11 Church Road will shut its doors on Tuesday, March 4, 2025.

An advance warning about the closure appeared on www.halifax.co.uk in autumn 2024.

It said: “Before we close any branch, we look at how our customers are managing their money and using the branch. Most customers are now using our Mobile Banking app, Online Banking or calling us instead. This means they are using branches, including our Burgess Hill branch much less. Because of this, we'll be closing our Burgess Hill branch.”

The bank said branch colleagues would support customers in getting started with their Mobile Banking app and Online Banking system.

Another message said: “Before we decided to permanently close the Burgess Hill branch, we carried out a thorough review to understand how our customers and the community would be impacted.”

It added: “Your nearest branches to the Burgess Hill branch are Hove branch and Brighton City branch."

