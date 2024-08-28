The event, which took place at The Brow, featured chip pan fire demonstrations, a ladders and pumping drill and a road traffic collision drill.

There was a bouncy castle for children, as well as a stall selling street food, and families could meet members of the fire and ambulance service.

The open day also raised money for The Firefighters Charity. Over the past year more than £1,500 has been raised from events at the station.

