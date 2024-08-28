Photos from Burgess Hill Fire Station open day: spectacular demonstrations and family activities at 2024 event

Lawrence Smith
By Lawrence Smith

Mid Sussex Times and Sussex Express reporter

Published 28th Aug 2024, 17:05 BST
Burgess Hill Fire Station held its ever-popular open day on Wednesday, August 28.

The event, which took place at The Brow, featured chip pan fire demonstrations, a ladders and pumping drill and a road traffic collision drill.

There was a bouncy castle for children, as well as a stall selling street food, and families could meet members of the fire and ambulance service.

The open day also raised money for The Firefighters Charity. Over the past year more than £1,500 has been raised from events at the station.

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

Photo: Eddie Mitchell

