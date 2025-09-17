Photos show proposed plans of former Chichester House of Fraser site - still time to give feedback

By Henry Bryant
Published 17th Sep 2025, 16:58 BST
There’s still time to have your say on new proposals for the redevelopment of the Grade II listed buildings in Chichester.

Earlier in September, Cordage Group hosted a public consultation event at The Vicars Hall, Chichester Cathedral, to present proposals for the redevelopment of the Grade II Listed House of Fraser buildings.

Their plans set out to revitalise the site with bespoke commercial and retail units along the West Street frontage, a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom high-end residential apartments, and the removal of modern outbuildings that detract from the character of the area.

Cordage Group said: “The consultation offered the community an opportunity to learn more about the proposals, ask questions, and share feedback.

"For those who were unable to attend, the plans are available for review, and Cordage Group remains committed to engaging with residents, businesses, and stakeholders as the project progresses."

Cordage Group have said people will have until the end of this week to fill in their feedback for. The form can be found here: (https://www.cordagegroup.co.uk/s/House-of-Fraser-Feedback-Form.docx)

The proposed new plans for the former House of Fraser building on West Street.

1. New plans for former House of Fraser building

The proposed new plans for the former House of Fraser building on West Street. Photo: Cordage Group

The current state of the unused building.

2. New plans for former House of Fraser building

The current state of the unused building. Photo: Cordage Group

The proposed site plan.

3. New plans for former House of Fraser building

The proposed site plan. Photo: Cordage Group

New plans for former House of Fraser building

4. New plans for former House of Fraser building

New plans for former House of Fraser building Photo: Cordage Group

