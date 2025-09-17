Earlier in September, Cordage Group hosted a public consultation event at The Vicars Hall, Chichester Cathedral, to present proposals for the redevelopment of the Grade II Listed House of Fraser buildings.

Their plans set out to revitalise the site with bespoke commercial and retail units along the West Street frontage, a mix of one-, two- and three-bedroom high-end residential apartments, and the removal of modern outbuildings that detract from the character of the area.

Cordage Group said: “The consultation offered the community an opportunity to learn more about the proposals, ask questions, and share feedback.

"For those who were unable to attend, the plans are available for review, and Cordage Group remains committed to engaging with residents, businesses, and stakeholders as the project progresses."

Cordage Group have said people will have until the end of this week to fill in their feedback for. The form can be found here: (https://www.cordagegroup.co.uk/s/House-of-Fraser-Feedback-Form.docx)

1 . New plans for former House of Fraser building The proposed new plans for the former House of Fraser building on West Street. Photo: Cordage Group

2 . New plans for former House of Fraser building The current state of the unused building. Photo: Cordage Group

3 . New plans for former House of Fraser building The proposed site plan. Photo: Cordage Group