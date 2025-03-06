Picasso and Perry draw record crowds at Charleston in Lewes

Almost 2,000 people visited Charleston in Lewes over half term, with the cultural centre reporting its busiest week since it opened 18 months ago.

The Charleston Trust said the week included one of Charleston’s monthly ‘Pay What You Can’ days, which lets residents see exhibitions for free or with a donation of their choice.

They said visitors this season have been able to see art by Pablo Picasso, John Piper, Graham Sutherland and Winifred Nicholson, as well as the biggest exhibition of Grayson Perry’s work to be shown in Sussex.

Charleston’s director Nathaniel Hepburn has aimed to keep a lot of the programme free while still covering the costs of the exhibitions.

Grayson Perry, Searching For Authenticity, 2018. Courtesy the artist and Victoria Miro

He said: “We’re delighted to see so many local residents enjoying Charleston’s new town centre location, especially taking advantage of our Pay What You Can days. We’re pleased to offer these on weekends, when more people have the time to visit, making it easier to experience the incredible exhibitions currently on display.”

The local arts charity opened the town centre location in September 2023 and has received visits from more than 25,000 people for this season alone. The Charleston Trust said the charity is funded through ticket and shop income, rather than public grants, but said nearly half of the visitors in the first year have visited for free or on subsidised tickets. They said more than 400 free tickets were distributed through food banks during the school holidays.

Due to the huge success of the exhibitions, Charleston is set to extend ‘Collecting Modernism: Pablo Picasso to Winifred Nicholson’ and ‘Grayson Perry: A Temple for Everyone’ by one week so they close on Sunday, March 9.

The gallery is set to reopen on March 26 with a new café offer and a major exhibition on the Lewes artist and Charleston resident Vanessa Bell. This includes many works from private collections that have never been on display before. Running alongside ‘Vanessa Bell: A World of Form and Colour’, Charleston in Lewes is set to host a free exhibition by contemporary American painter Koak.