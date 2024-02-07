Alan Spencer-Brooks ARMS.HS, who has been painting for years, specialists in miniatures depicting sites like the Seven Sisters, the South Downs and Bosham among many others.

He has his own distinct style, using dry watercolour and gouache on paper and changing his colours on his paintings to match the different seasons.

Alan said: “My most prominent achievement is in miniatures, though I do tend to be quite popular with my larger works.”

He said that a typical 6x4 1/2 inch painting will have around 1,250 to 2,000 brushstrokes. He said: “My minatures start with a pencil sketch on paper, then the sky is applied, then the background washes and then the foreground detail is put on. The amount of work involved in my miniatures is just as much, if not more than, a large picture.”

Alan is a member of Attic Art Club in Ditchling, as well as Burgess Hill Artists. He is also a member of the Royal Minature Society in London and the Hilliard Society Wells Somerset, which are both international societies.

Alan said he hopes to continue to put colour and pleasure into people’s lives with his paintings. Some of Alan’s work is currently being exhibited at the Mustard Seed Café at St Edward the Confessor church in Burgess Hill.

1 . Alan Spencer-Brooks Burgess Hill artist Alan Spencer-Brooks ARMS.HS specialises in miniatures of Sussex scenes Photo: Alan Spencer-Brooks/contributed

2 . Alan Spencer-Brooks Burgess Hill artist Alan Spencer-Brooks ARMS.HS specialises in miniatures of Sussex scenes Photo: Alan Spencer-Brooks/contributed

3 . Alan Spencer-Brooks Burgess Hill artist Alan Spencer-Brooks ARMS.HS specialises in miniatures of Sussex scenes Photo: Alan Spencer-Brooks/contributed