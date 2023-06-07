PICTURED: Volunteers from across Arun and Chichester celebrate in Chichester

Volunteers from across Arun and Chichester basked in the warm sun at a special event to celebrate their work this week.

The celebration picnic saw a couple of hundred volunteers and local dignitaries from are the area gather in the private gardens of the Bishop’s Palace.

Volunteer Action Arun and Chichester (VAAC) organised the event as way of saying ‘thank you’ to volunteers across the region for their invaluable service to our communities.

Singers representing Angmering-based Cancer United put on an incredible performance including a cheery choral rendition of Cass Elliot’s Make Your Own Kind Of Music.

Speaking at the event, the mayor of Chichester Craig Gershater said: "I think volunteering is one of the corner stones for our society. Volunteering is a societal engine and if you haven’t got the people to fill them then you aren’t going anywhere. I think it’s really important, it’s good to bring people together and and people can find out what our volunteers are doing.

“I was invited as the newly elected mayor of the city and I was delighted to accept and while I’m still learning the ropes and what it’s like to be mayor I gratefully accepted."

A spokesperson for VAAC said they were ‘delighted’ to welcome more than 200 volunteers on the day, adding: “

“The wonderful OutSingCancer Choir performed in the beautiful surroundings, and it was a fantastic opportunity during Volunteers Week for us recognise the invaluable contribution local volunteers make in our communities and to thank them for their continued support.

“Thank you to all those who contributed to the success of the event and to all those who attended.”

1 . IMG_4065 (1).JPG Volunteers enjoyed tea and cake in the sun Photo: VAAC

2 . IMG_4099.JPG The VAAC team in Bishops Palace Gardens Photo: VAAC

3 . IMG_4090.JPG The OutSingCancer Choir wowed the crowd Photo: VAAC

4 . IMG_4086.JPG Audiences enjoyed speeches and a musical performance Photo: VAAC

