Thousands turn out for Brighton Half marathon 2022

PICTURES: 10,000 runners take to the streets for Brighton Half Marathon

Thousands of runners took to the streets for the Brighton Half Marathon this morning. See all our best pics below.

By Connor Gormley
Sunday, 27th February 2022, 12:27 pm
Updated Sunday, 27th February 2022, 12:38 pm

Runners from all over the country gathered in Brighton this morning for the city's annual half marathon; one of the longest-running and most popular courses in the UK.

Now in its 32nd year, the race takes participants on a 13 mile course through the city and around the coast, giving the marathon's 10,000 participants a chance to soak in the sunshine as they rack up the kilometres.

This years winners were Ross Skelton, who took first place with a chip time of 01:07:48, and Moatez Jomni, who won the Wheelchair Half Marathon with a time of 01:02:15.

