PICTURES: 10,000 runners take to the streets for Brighton Half Marathon

Runners from all over the country gathered in Brighton this morning for the city's annual half marathon; one of the longest-running and most popular courses in the UK.

Now in its 32nd year, the race takes participants on a 13 mile course through the city and around the coast, giving the marathon's 10,000 participants a chance to soak in the sunshine as they rack up the kilometres.

This years winners were Ross Skelton, who took first place with a chip time of 01:07:48, and Moatez Jomni, who won the Wheelchair Half Marathon with a time of 01:02:15.

See

1. 10,000 runners turn out for the Brighton Half marathon 2022 Photo: Eddie Mitchell Photo Sales

2. 10,000 runners turn out for the Brighton Half marathon 2022 Photo: Eddie Mitchell Photo Sales

3. 10,000 runners turn out for the Brighton Half marathon 2022 Photo: Eddie Mitchell Photo Sales

4. 10,000 runners turn out for the Brighton Half marathon 2022 Photo: Eddie Mitchell Photo Sales