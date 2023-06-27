Pictures: Activists speak out as refugee hotel reopens in Brighton

Activists took to the streets of Brighton earlier today (June 27) in opposition to plans to reopen hotels which housed asylum seekers.

The protestors gathered outside Brighton Town Hall at 6pm, to object to the Home Office’s decision to house Asylum-seeking children in a Hove hotel where 136 children went missing last year.

A network of hotels once used to house minors who arrived in the UK unaccompanied by adults was closed after it was revealed more than 400 children had hone missing nationwide since the scheme began in July 2021. Now, one of those hotels is reopening.

According to a recent Commons debate, 154 of those children are still missing, with as many as 50 still missing from Brighton alone.

The news comes from a leaked internal memo from the Home Office, which suggests the hotel could have reopened as early as this morning. It comes after a family court ruled that children who arrive in the UK without an adult should be cared for by the local authority, not the Home Office.

