A section of the A23 has been closed for recovery work this afternoon (Friday, November 25), Sussex Roads Police have said.

Police made the announcement on Twitter, saying: “We are at the scene of a collision on the A23 northbound near the Albourne turn off. It involved two lorries and a car and the road is currently closed.

“Fortunately no one has been hurt, but motorists are advised to avoid the area. We will provide further updates due course.”

AA Traffic News said the incident is affecting the A23 northbound between B2117 Brighton Road (Albourne Junction) and Sayers Common.

The AA Traffic News map is also showing severe delays along the B2118 from Muddleswood to Sayers Common. There are also delays on the A23 northbound from Dale Hill.

This story will be updated as more information comes in. For more breaking news from your area visit the homepage at www.sussexexpress.co.uk.

