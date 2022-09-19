PICTURES: Arrests made at Kellie-Jay Keen rally in Brighton

The rally took place in Victoria Gardens yesterday afternoon (Sunday, September 18).

Kellie-Jay Keen, also known as Posie Parker, is a ‘let women speak’ campaigner. This was part of her ‘Speaker’s Corner tour’ across the country. Lots of police were present.

LGBTQ+ campaigners criticise her views on transgender rights, arguing they are transphobic. There were people there supporting her, as well as others against her.

A spokesperson for Sussex Police said: “An event and counter-protest took place in Brighton City Centre on Sunday September 18. Three arrests were made, a woman aged 19 was detained on suspicion of assault and a 20-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of obstructing a police officer. They have both been released under investigation pending further enquiries.

"A man who was arrested originally on suspicion of sexual assault by touching has now been charged with assault and two counts of possession of a bladed article. Craig Thomas, 50, of no fixed address, has been released on bail to appear before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on October 13.”

Kellie-Jay Keen rally in Brighton (photo from Eddie Mitchell)

