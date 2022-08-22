Edit Account-Sign Out

Pictures: Best ever attendance for Felpham's Fun on the Prom

The Felpham favourite ‘Fun on the Prom’ returned on Saturday (August 20) and organisers report record attendance numbers.

By Connor Gormley
Monday, 22nd August 2022, 2:03 pm

The long-standing summer event was put on hiatus over the last two years thanks to restrictions introduced during the pandemic, but Saturday’s festivities proved organisers haven’t lost a step.

Featuring live music, sea rescue displays, a bouncy castle, kite displays and more, the event started in the early afternoon and continued into the evening, with all proceeds raised going to the Royal National Lifeboat Institute (RNLI).

Organiser Nicola Meaney said this year’s Fun on the Prom was the best attended in the event’s history. “It went really well,” she said.

Sonic the hedgehog joins the fun Pic S Robards SR2208204

"The families really enjoyed it and we had lots of free activities there: free face painting, defibrillator demonstrations and that sort of thing.”

The evening’s entertainment, which featured live music from a range of local acts, was equally well received and Mrs Meaney felt particularly blessed by the weather: “It was lovely and sunny,” she said. “We couldn’t have asked for better weather."

Photos by Steve Robards.

A fantastic display kite at Felpham's Fun on the Prom. Pic S Robards SR2208204

Sun, sea and kites at Felpham's fun on the promenade. Pic S Robards SR2208204
The event's live acts were especially well received. Pic S Robards SR2208204
A medium performs a reading at Felpham's Fun on the Prom event. Pic S Robards SR2208204
All proceeds from the event went to the RNLI. Pic S Robards SR2208204
Kids loved the face painting booth. Pic S Robards SR2208204
The event also featured funfair rides. Pic S Robards SR2208204
Local scout branches had a big presence at this year's event. Pic S Robards SR2208204
One of several carnival games at the Fun on the Prom event. Pic S Robards SR2208204
Who doesn't love blowing bubbles? Pic S Robards SR2208204
FelphamSteve Robards