Pictures: Best ever attendance for Felpham's Fun on the Prom
The Felpham favourite ‘Fun on the Prom’ returned on Saturday (August 20) and organisers report record attendance numbers.
The long-standing summer event was put on hiatus over the last two years thanks to restrictions introduced during the pandemic, but Saturday’s festivities proved organisers haven’t lost a step.
Featuring live music, sea rescue displays, a bouncy castle, kite displays and more, the event started in the early afternoon and continued into the evening, with all proceeds raised going to the Royal National Lifeboat Institute (RNLI).
Organiser Nicola Meaney said this year’s Fun on the Prom was the best attended in the event’s history. “It went really well,” she said.
"The families really enjoyed it and we had lots of free activities there: free face painting, defibrillator demonstrations and that sort of thing.”
The evening’s entertainment, which featured live music from a range of local acts, was equally well received and Mrs Meaney felt particularly blessed by the weather: “It was lovely and sunny,” she said. “We couldn’t have asked for better weather."
Photos by Steve Robards.
