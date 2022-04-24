Pictures: Bikers raise money for Ukraine with ride from Brighton City Airport to Goodwood

Bearing flags, ribbons and beautifully adorned leather jackets, bikers from across the UK took to the south coast earlier today (April 24) for a 22.8 mile ride from Brighton City Airport to Goodwood Motor Circuit earlier today.

Kicking off at 9am, riders took to the south coast, stopping off midway before heading off to Goodwood Motor circuit.

The ride not only coincides with National Drive-It Day but marks two months since the start of the conflict in Ukraine.

Riders and organisers hope the spectacle reminds passers-by of the ongoing struggles in the embattled country, as Ukrainian defenders fight to protect their homeland from Russian invaders. Participants did their utmost to raise as much money as possible for the Disasters Emergency Committee, which provides emergency aid and rapid relief to people caught up in humanitarian and international crises around the world.

1. Ride for Ukraine Photo: Eddie Mitchell Photo Sales

2. Ride for Ukraine Photo: Eddie Mitchell Photo Sales

3. Ride for Ukraine Photo: Eddie Mitchell Photo Sales

4. Ride for Ukraine Photo: Eddie Mitchell Photo Sales