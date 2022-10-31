Bognor Regis resident Kylie Skilton said her whole family loves to go ‘all out’ every year for Halloween, but haven’t been able to host a party since 2019.

As a result, she said, this year the decorations are bigger and better than ever.

Although it's a whole-family affair, Kylie said the spooky decor is mostly down to her mum, Lorraine, who takes a whole week off work to get the house ready to go.

The family love to go 'bonkers' on Halloween decorations,

Advertisement Hide Ad

“ In her words, she finds it therapeutic which I don’t really get,” laughed Kylie. “I think she just genuinely enjoys having people over and seeing all their happy faces, we get the kids in first so they can enjoy it and then the adults come round in the evening. I think she just secretly loves being a big kid.”

It's a lifelong tradition for the Skiltons, so much so that Kylie, 32, said she can’t remember a Christmas or Halloween where her parents haven’t gone ‘bonkers’ on the decorations.

"I think after 32 years they’ve accumulated so much stuff they can’t not use it,” she said. “And they just put in so much effort every year and over the pandemic no one got to see it.

"Generally, we have friends and family around and it's a bit of a party, but she still put them up over Covid, bless her. I think she just enjoys putting the decorations up, to be honest.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The family love to go 'bonkers' on Halloween decorations.

Read more

The family loves to go 'bonkers' when it comes to Halloween decorations.

Advertisement Hide Ad