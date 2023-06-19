Pictures: Bognor Regis pays tribute to veterans during sun-soaked armed forces day

The sun was out and the sky was clear on Saturday (June 17) as Bognor Regis came together to pay respects to armed forces veterans from across all three main services.

Taking place on the promenade and Waterloo Square from 10am to 4pm, the event featured a range of activities and attractions for members of the public. Alongside stalls for a range of armed forces-centric charities and displays of military equipment, there was live music, marches, a kit car demonstration by the army cadets and a short service for the re-dedication of St Barbara.

Long-serving members of the armed forces community were presented with their veterans badges in a special ceremony, also attended by members of the air, sea and army cadets in a passing of the torch which, organisers said, represents remembrance of the past and optimism for the future.

It certainly seemed that way for cadet Elliot Trist, who has served with the Air Training Force (ATC) for eight months. After last year’s Remembrance Day parade, this was the second major event in which he’d taken part, and he said doing so gave him a unique sense of pride: “It makes you feel really proud to be a part of such a nice squadron, and when you see everyone’s uniform and drill and discipline come together, it’s really special. We work so hard, so it’s an amazing feeling.

Members of the parade salute. Photo: Neil Cooper.

"It's nice to see so many people come together; people from the air cadets, the army cadets and the sea cadets to pay their respects to former service members."

Armed Forces Day takes place in communities all over the UK every year in order to give members of the public a chance to interact with and show their support for members of the military. To find out more, visit armedforcesday.org.uk

Air, sea and army cadets all took part in the event. Photo: Neil Cooper.

A display of military vehicles. Photo: Neil Cooper.

Standard bearers in the parade. Photo Neil Cooper

Ready for war. Photo By Neil Cooper.

The army cadets standing to attention. Photos: Neil Cooper

Mayor Franics Oppler and town crier Jane Smith with the army cadet kit car. Photo: Neil Cooper

2351 Bognor Regis Air Cadet Squadron. Photo: Neil Cooper.

TS Sir Alec Rose sea cadets. Photo: Neil Cooper.

Anne Thomas collects her Veterans Badge.

Paul Sutton collects his Veterans Badge.

Lambert Joseph George Ragless collects his Veterans Badge.

Collin Michael Shaw collects his Veterans Badge.

Rodney Senior collects his Veterans Badge.

Howard George Bentley collects his Veterans Badge.

David Rodger Guildford collects his Veterans Badge.

George Edward Rump collects his Veterans Badge.

Barbara-Ann Ennis collects her Armed Forces badge.

Malcolm McFaul collects his Armed Forces badge.

John Johnson collects his Armed Forces Badge.

Arnold William Charles Ings' daughter collects his Veterans Badge on her father's behalf.

Leonard Covington Dixey collects his Veterans Badge.