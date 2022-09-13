Pictures: Bognor Regis residents lay flowers to honour Queen's memory
Bognor Regis residents have paid their respects to Her Majesty the Queen by laying flowers at the war memorial outside the town hall. See all our best photos below.
Members of the public were invited to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s lifetime of service by Arun District Council last week, shortly after her Majesty’s death was announced to the world.
In a statement, a spokesperson said: “If you would like to lay flowers at this sad time you can do so at the gardens by the fountain opposite the Civic Centre in Littlehampton, and at the War Memorial in Bognor Regis and Arundel.
“Please be respectful of The Queen’s wishes that these should not be wrapped in cellophane and ribbon so that they may be disposed of and composted appropriately. Please do not leave cuddly toys.”
Most Popular
See all our best photos below.
Read more