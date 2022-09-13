Edit Account-Sign Out
Pictures: Bognor Regis residents lay flowers to honour Queen's memory

Bognor Regis residents have paid their respects to Her Majesty the Queen by laying flowers at the war memorial outside the town hall. See all our best photos below.

By Connor Gormley
Tuesday, 13th September 2022, 10:40 am

Members of the public were invited to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II’s lifetime of service by Arun District Council last week, shortly after her Majesty’s death was announced to the world.

In a statement, a spokesperson said: “If you would like to lay flowers at this sad time you can do so at the gardens by the fountain opposite the Civic Centre in Littlehampton, and at the War Memorial in Bognor Regis and Arundel.

“Please be respectful of The Queen’s wishes that these should not be wrapped in cellophane and ribbon so that they may be disposed of and composted appropriately. Please do not leave cuddly toys.”

Flowers at the town war memorial

See all our best photos below.

The flowers were laid after The Queen passed away at Balmoral Castle on September 8.
Residents were invited to lay flowers for the Queen by Arun District Council
'Thank you ma'am, for everything.'
Residents and politicians have praised the Queen's devotion to service.
A resident leaves a message to the Queen
The Union Jack at half mast in memory of the Queen.
Flags at half mast on the promenade
Messages and flowers for the Queen
