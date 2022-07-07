Pictures: Bognor's Drive Through Time Motor Gala is a roaring success

Everything from classic Mustangs to modern Subarus took to the field for the gala, giving members of the public a chance to learn more about motoring history.

"This is my third visit here. Obviously we visited before lockdown and we went two years prior to that. It’s always a great event, and I like that people get to see the cars in person. They get to engage and ask questions,” said Stewart Copps, from Havant, who attended the show to display a 1934 MG PA restored by his father. Visit Bognor.co.uk for more.