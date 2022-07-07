Pictures: Bognor's Drive Through Time Motor Gala is a roaring success

Taking place on Sunday, July 3 at West Park, Aldwick, the event featured beautifully restored or preserved cars from a range of decades.
Everything from classic Mustangs to modern Subarus took to the field for the gala, giving members of the public a chance to learn more about motoring history.
Sunday’s event marks the first motor gala since the start of the pandemic, which meant car collectors were especially excited to take part.
"This is my third visit here. Obviously we visited before lockdown and we went two years prior to that. It’s always a great event, and I like that people get to see the cars in person. They get to engage and ask questions,” said Stewart Copps, from Havant, who attended the show to display a 1934 MG PA restored by his father. Visit Bognor.co.uk for more.