At least three people have been taken to hospital after a car crashed into the front of a Seaford café.

Sussex Police responded to the incident in Broad Street, at about 12.30pm on Wednesday (December 14).

Paramedics also attended the scene and three people were taken to hospital for treatment, including the driver of the car.

Officers remain at the scene for the whole of yesterday afternoon and say enquiries are continuing.

East Sussex Fire and Rescue crews were also called to the scene and had five pumps in attendance.

The driver crashed into Harri Nats coffee house, situated on the corner of Broad Street, opposite the exit from Place Lane.

A passer by believes the car had come from Place with ‘great force and speed’ before crashing into the café.

Any relevant information or footage of the incident can be reported to us by emailing [email protected], quoting serial 502 of 14/12.

