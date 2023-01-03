A man from Crawley celebrated the community spirit of the town in 2022.

Paul-Taylor Burr praised the community spirit in Crawley and how the town’s residents stepped up to the mark to support the crises that 2022 brought, including the Ukraine War and the cost of living crisis.

Mr Burr said: “It has been a challenging year to say the least but I hope these photos of all the wonderful times Crawley has come together to support, nurture and lend a hand, will put some faith back into our town.

“From the totally fantastic efforts in February when Russia declared war and we as a community supported the Polish school in raising donations which filled a double-decker bus, to Dan at Spotted Crawley organising a Christmas lunch for those of our town who otherwise may have felt lonely and forgotten. Even the Easter Rabbit was out and about.

“We have a town that has its detractors, who see only the bad in our town and not the best of us but time after time we show what we can do and how we do it.”

Here are seven pictures from the town’s charitable efforts:

1. PICTURES: Crawley man reflects on 'Fantastic' year of charity from the town Photo: Accredited

