Pictures: delight at free music lessons in Bognor Regis

The free session took place on October 29 at The Salvation Army Hall in Canada Grove. It’s hoped that the interest generated by the event will allow the Salvation Army to make these free sessions a regular fixture. If those sessions go forward, they could build towards participation in a Music Man performance at The Royal Albert Hall in 2024.

There’s no doubt that’s exciting, but, for the time being, organisers are delighted with the energy and enthusiasm of Saturday’s event.

Doreen Bradbury of The Salvation Army said it was an ‘absolutely fabulous’ day.

"The ambassadors just made it so welcoming for all of the local people who came. It was full of energy,” she added.

She said people as young as six attended the event and staff did a wonderful job of supporting their creative work, prompting some of the more experienced musicians to embark on solos, adding: “It was a really really good day and we got great feedback.”

Thanks to that feedback, Mrs Bradbury is now looking for a team of dedicated musicians to work with The Music Man team on a regular basis, practicing for a future performance. If you or someone you know has learning disabilities and a keen interest in music, register your interest at [email protected]

The session comes ahead of the release of The Music Man project’s Christmas single Music is Magic, which was produced in tandem with the Royal Marines Band Service. Click here to find out more.

1. The Music Man Project - a charity about giving people with disabilities free music tuition. Pic S Robards SR2210311 The Music Man Project - a charity about giving people with disabilities free music tuition. Pic S Robards SR2210311 Photo: S Robards Photo Sales

