PICTURES: East Sussex road closed after ‘sinkhole’ appears

Residents are being told to avoid a road in East Sussex after a suspected sinkhole appeared yesterday (August 11).

By Elliot Wright
Thursday, 11th August 2022, 4:12 pm
Updated Friday, 12th August 2022, 11:13 am

Crouch Lane in Seaford is currently closed after emergency services responded to reports of a sinkhole appearing.

A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 12.15 today we sent firefighters from Newhaven to Crouch Lane in Seaford, where a suspected sinkhole has appeared in the road. Please avoid the area.”

a Sussex Police spokesperson added: “At 1pm on Thursday (August 11) police responded to a call from East Sussex Fire & Rescue to attend Crouch Lane, Seaford, owing to a sinkhole. The road is closed and it is not yet known when it will re-open.”

East Sussex County Council has been approached for comment.

Crouch Lane is currently closed after emergency services responded to reports of a sinkhole appearing. Photo by James MacCleary.

Crouch Lane is currently closed after emergency services responded to reports of a sinkhole appearing. Photo by James MacCleary.

