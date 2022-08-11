PICTURES: East Sussex road closed after ‘sinkhole’ appears

Crouch Lane in Seaford is currently closed after emergency services responded to reports of a sinkhole appearing.
A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: “At 12.15 today we sent firefighters from Newhaven to Crouch Lane in Seaford, where a suspected sinkhole has appeared in the road. Please avoid the area.”
a Sussex Police spokesperson added: “At 1pm on Thursday (August 11) police responded to a call from East Sussex Fire & Rescue to attend Crouch Lane, Seaford, owing to a sinkhole. The road is closed and it is not yet known when it will re-open.”
East Sussex County Council has been approached for comment.
Crouch Lane is currently closed after emergency services responded to reports of a sinkhole appearing. Photo by James MacCleary.
Crouch Lane is currently closed after emergency services responded to reports of a sinkhole appearing. Photo by James MacCleary.
A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 12.15 today we sent firefighters from Newhaven to Crouch Lane in Seaford, where a suspected sinkhole has appeared in the road. Please avoid the area." Photo by Dan Jessup.
A spokesperson for East Sussex Fire and Rescue Service said: "At 12.15 today we sent firefighters from Newhaven to Crouch Lane in Seaford, where a suspected sinkhole has appeared in the road. Please avoid the area." Photo by Dan Jessup.
