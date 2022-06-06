PICTURES: Eastbourne artists gather for exhibition and awards

The Society of Eastbourne Artists' held an exhibition and sale of work at the town hall.

By India Wentworth
Monday, 6th June 2022, 12:00 pm

The event showcases work from society members and awards were given out on May 28.

Check out the full write up here.

1. SEA Exhibition - President, Andrew Forrest

2. SEA Exhibition - Herald Plate, Highly Commended, Lynn Inglis

3. SEA Exhibition - Presidents Award, Highly Commended, Jayne Kersse

4. SEA Exhibition - Mayors Cup winner, Brenda Lowe

