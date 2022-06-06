PICTURES: Eastbourne artists gather for exhibition and awards

The event showcases work from society members and awards were given out on May 28.
1. SEA Exhibition - President, Andrew Forrest
2. SEA Exhibition - Herald Plate, Highly Commended, Lynn Inglis
3. SEA Exhibition - Presidents Award, Highly Commended, Jayne Kersse
4. SEA Exhibition - Mayors Cup winner, Brenda Lowe
