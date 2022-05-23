PICTURES: Eastbourne 'Beer and Cider by the Sea' festival

Beer and cider enthusiasts were out in full force this weekend for the ‘Beer and Cider by the Sea’ festival in Western Lawns.

By India Wentworth
Monday, 23rd May 2022, 11:24 am

The festival ran from Friday-Sunday (May 20-22) and featured hundreds of fine ales and cask ciders to enjoy, as well as street food and live music. All photos by Jon Rigby.

1. Beer and Cider by the Sea Festival, Eastbourne 2022 (Pic by Jon Rigby)

Beer and Cider by the Sea Festival, Eastbourne 2022 (Pic by Jon Rigby)

Photo: JON RIGBY / PHOTOGRAPHER 07850 9

Photo Sales

2. Beer and Cider by the Sea Festival, Eastbourne 2022 (Pic by Jon Rigby)

Beer and Cider by the Sea Festival, Eastbourne 2022 (Pic by Jon Rigby)

Photo: JON RIGBY / PHOTOGRAPHER 07850 9

Photo Sales

3. Beer and Cider by the Sea Festival, Eastbourne 2022 (Pic by Jon Rigby)

Beer and Cider by the Sea Festival, Eastbourne 2022 (Pic by Jon Rigby)

Photo: JON RIGBY / PHOTOGRAPHER 07850 9

Photo Sales

4. Beer and Cider by the Sea Festival, Eastbourne 2022 (Pic by Jon Rigby)

Beer and Cider by the Sea Festival, Eastbourne 2022 (Pic by Jon Rigby)

Photo: JON RIGBY / PHOTOGRAPHER 07850 9

Photo Sales
Jon Rigby
Next Page
Page 1 of 9