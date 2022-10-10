PICTURES: Eastbourne Beer Festival returns
Eastbourne Beer Festival returned to the Winter Garden over the weekend as those attending were treated to a selection of award-winning drinks from around the world.
By Jacob Panons
Monday, 10th October 2022, 12:48 pm
Updated
Monday, 10th October 2022, 12:50 pm
The event, which also offered wines, gins and soft drinks, took place on October 7-8. Festival-goers also enjoyed live music and the hot food options.
There were two sessions each day – 11.30am-4.30pm and 6pm-11pm – and those in attendance were pictured having a great time as they sampled the range of drinks on offer.
Page 1 of 4