PICTURES: Eastbourne celebrates Armed Forces Day

Organised by Eastbourne and District Veterans CIC and supported by Eastbourne Royal British Legion, the day is the town's way of saying thank you to the British Armed Forces, veterans, and their families.

The day was packed with activities and things to see, including live music, children's entertainment, fun fair rides, a dog show, a Chinook flyover, a falconry display, an airsoft shooting range, food stalls, and a licensed bar.

Allan Leith, chairman of Eastbourne and District Veterans CIC, said: “In military when people come away from service, they tend to go in the background and they don't talk about their experiences. So it's very important that we've got the support of the public, not only for things like Armed Forces Day, but the Poppy Appeal as well, which all raises money for the welfare of veterans, serving personnel and their families. And it's important that we get the public on board because in Eastbourne alone there is estimated between five and six thousand veterans in the community and we don't see them very often. This kind of event will pull them out of the woodwork, it gives the public a chance to see who's actually served the country.

"It really does pull on your heart strings if you're involved in organising this event. It's a lot of hard work and I've got a lot of thanks to the team that have made this possible, and everybody that's supported us, including our sponsors, who have been fantastic this year."

The Imps Motorcycle Display Team put on a spectacular show, and a selection of military vehicles were also on display, allowing people to get a close-up view. Local regimental and armed forces charities were also present, promoting their work and raising funds.

Josh Babarinde, MP for Eastbourne, added: “It's an honour to be here in Five Acre Field celebrating Armed Forces Day. It's been happening now in Eastbourne for several years now, and it’s getting bigger and better every year. It is so important because our armed forces do so much, putting their lives on the line to protect all of us, and so I'm here to honour the sacrifices and the commitment that our armed forces have made and to stand right by them on behalf of our town and thank them for everything they do to keep us safe.”

Established in 2022, Eastbourne and District Veterans CIC states that its vision is to unite the veteran community in Eastbourne and the surrounding areas and to support veterans and their families. They organise a range of events and social gatherings, as well as a fortnightly breakfast club. They offer support for individuals who are dealing with PTSD and other mental health issues and help veterans integrate into the civilian community by getting involved in volunteering projects, which reduces feelings of isolation and promotes a sense of belonging.

Daph Erridge-Geninazza, who is a veteran and part of the events team, said: "I am very proud to be involved in such a great event. To have the opportunity to communicate with the community, the feeling on the day can't be described. It's overwhelming to see so many people enjoying themselves and to see all our hard work come together.”

You can find out more about Eastbourne and District Veterans CIC at https://eastbourneanddistrictveteranscic.org/

