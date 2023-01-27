PICTURES: Eastbourne Holocaust Memorial Evening 2023

People gathered in Eastbourne for a memorial evening for the Holocaust last night.

The evening took place yesterday (January 26) at The Shackleton Room in the Welcome Building.

Holocaust Memorial Day, which is today (January 27), is the day for everyone to remember the millions of people murdered in the Holocaust, under Nazi Persecution, and in the genocides which followed in Cambodia, Rwanda, Bosnia, and Darfur.

The evening featured testimonies from survivors like Dorit Oliver-Wolff BEM. In 1941 she fled to Hungary with her mother. Dorit hid in a cellar for nine months without lighting or heating. When the Soviet army liberated Hungary, she and her mother discovered her father and the rest of her family had been killed.

There were also poetry readings, live music, and author Natalie Cumming who featured on the BBC Repair Shop with her Holocaust violin as it survived Auschwitz appeared too.

