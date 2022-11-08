PICTURES: Eastbourne Silver Band Concert of Remembrance

This is the 11th annual Concert of Remembrance presented by Eastbourne Silver Band in Our Lady of Ransom Church. The band was supported by members of the Ex-Services Association, a Ukrainian choir, Eastbourne College, Sea Cadets, St Catherine’s College cadets, cadets from the Royal Marines along with other junior sections.

The Lord Lieutenant of East Sussex and the Bishop of Arundel and Brighton attended as well as other notable guests and members of the public. The concert opened with a parade of His Majesty’s Forces Standards which were laid at a drumhead altar, and the Torch of Remembrance was processed into the church. A tribute was paid to the Queen with the band playing one of her favourite hymns ‘The Lord is my Shepherd’.

This year the concert also paid tribute to those who fought to defend the Falkland Islands 40 years ago. A local Ukrainian choir sang their country’s national anthem with backing from the band, and soloist Olena Holt sang a Ukrainian song ‘Marigolds’.

The period of remembrance and reflection opened with the singing of the hymn ‘Dear Lord and Father of Mankind’ after which the Last Post and Reveille were sounded and the Kohima Epitaph was read out.

The band closed with an arrangement of ‘Sunset’ followed by the Torch of Remembrance message being given by Brigadier Lamb. Following the blessing, the Torch of Remembrance and forces’ standards were escorted out of the church and those present made their way towards the church hall for light refreshments, whilst the band provided the music of Glenn Millar.

A spokesperson for the band said: “[Sunday] not just enjoyable, this was also an emotional and respectful event and a tribute to all those who had fought and sacrificed to defend Britain and its territories and dependencies down through the ages.”

All photos from Jon Rigby

